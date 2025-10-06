Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:32 06.10.2025

Slovakia seeks to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry – defense minister

1 min read
Slovakia seeks to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry – defense minister

Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia, Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák announced negotiations between representatives of the Slovak and Ukrainian defense industries on specific projects to strengthen cooperation.

Speaking at the third International Defense Industry Forum (DFNC3) on Monday, the minister noted that Ukrainian defense experience is "unique and literally tested by fire."

"We are open to investments in joint defense projects on both sides of the Slovak-Ukrainian border. Therefore, I have included several representatives of the Slovak defense industry in my delegation. They are here to hold talks with their Ukrainian colleagues on specific projects to strengthen our cooperation," he said.

According to the minister, Ukraine has shown the world how effective innovative solutions can be in protecting its sovereignty and preserving its independence.

"This resilience, based on innovation, is an inspiration to all of us. We, in turn, offer our capabilities in the field of ammunition, engineering, demining, chemical detection, indirect fire, special production and many other areas," Kaliňák emphasized.

Tags: #dfnc3 #slovakia #kaliňák

