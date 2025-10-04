Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:48 04.10.2025

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced the return of another group of children aged 10 to 17 from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

"They experienced fear, pressure, and humiliation—everything no child should ever have to endure. But today they are safe and receiving all the necessary medical and psychological care. This return was made possible thanks to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative and with the support of the Save Ukraine charity," Prokudin wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He did not specify the number of children returned to government-controlled territory.

According to Prokudin, 212 children have already been returned to Ukraine-controlled territory since the beginning of the year.

As of October 1, Ukraine reportedly returned 1,645 children as part of the president's Bring Kids Back initiative, after which the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced another 22.

