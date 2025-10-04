Defense forces repeal 147 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Since the beginning of the day, 147 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

"Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 46 airstrikes, used 38 missiles, and dropped 46 guided bombs. Furthermore, the Russians destroyed 2,214 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,238 shelling attacks on our troop positions and populated areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff, the most intense situation today was in Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 39 assault and offensive actions.