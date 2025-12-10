MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating a criminal case on its own initiative regarding the possible influence of the defendants in the so-called "Midas" case on the Bureau’s employees; at the moment, no one from the SBI has been suspended or held accountable, the SBI has said.

"No one has been brought (to administrative responsibility) or suspended. Because we are investigating within the framework of the criminal process," said Bohdan Chobitok, head of the SBI’s Internal Control Department, at a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TSK) of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

According to Chobitok, the investigation was launched on the initiative of the SBI. He also added that the Director of the SBI, Oleksiy Sukhachev, was not questioned within the framework of these proceedings, because there were no grounds for it.