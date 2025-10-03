Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:59 03.10.2025

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

1 min read
Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions
Photo: https://mcsc.gov.ua

New legislation is being prepared to expand the financial capabilities of cultural institutions, in particular to attract resources from business, donor organizations and international partners, said Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna.

"The acting minister reported that new legislation is being prepared to increase the financial capabilities of cultural institutions. This involves attracting resources from businesses, donor organizations, and international partners. Cultural institutions will receive more financial autonomy, particularly in forming the wage fund," the ministry said in a statement following Berezhna's meeting with Auke Lootsma, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Ukraine.

The parties emphasized the importance of partnerships with the private sector and civil society in preserving cultural heritage.

Lootsma confirmed the UNDP's commitment to continuing to support initiatives aimed at digitalization and strategic communications.

Tags: #financial #minister_of_culture #berezhna

MORE ABOUT

20:09 01.10.2025
Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

20:26 16.09.2025
Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

14:43 18.08.2025
Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

16:12 11.08.2025
Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

14:15 11.08.2025
Ukraine's National Bank fines Lineura Ukraine UAH 9.6 mln, warns Ukrposhta over inadequate financial monitoring

Ukraine's National Bank fines Lineura Ukraine UAH 9.6 mln, warns Ukrposhta over inadequate financial monitoring

10:51 05.08.2025
In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

13:28 29.07.2025
Berezhna: Development of culture is element of national security

Berezhna: Development of culture is element of national security

17:39 21.07.2025
Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

18:48 16.07.2025
New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

20:09 01.05.2025
Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

LATEST

Two Azov fighetrs returned home during latest swap – Prokopenko

Metinvest slashes annual revenue from $10-12 bln to $5-6 bln amid war, remains profitable – CEO

USA to give Ukraine intelligence on long-range energy targets in Russia - media

Netherlands doesn’t back idea of ​​accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Schoof

Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

General Staff records 162 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 970 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

Unmanned Systems Forces strike 774 enemy targets in past 24 hours

AD
AD