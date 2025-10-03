Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Photo: https://mcsc.gov.ua

New legislation is being prepared to expand the financial capabilities of cultural institutions, in particular to attract resources from business, donor organizations and international partners, said Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna.

"The acting minister reported that new legislation is being prepared to increase the financial capabilities of cultural institutions. This involves attracting resources from businesses, donor organizations, and international partners. Cultural institutions will receive more financial autonomy, particularly in forming the wage fund," the ministry said in a statement following Berezhna's meeting with Auke Lootsma, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Ukraine.

The parties emphasized the importance of partnerships with the private sector and civil society in preserving cultural heritage.

Lootsma confirmed the UNDP's commitment to continuing to support initiatives aimed at digitalization and strategic communications.