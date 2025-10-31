Interpipe NMPP reports profit for Jan-Sept after loss one year earlier

PJSC Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant (Interpipe NMPP, Dnipropetrovsk region) posted a net profit of UAH 210.307 million in January–September 2025, compared with a net loss of UAH 42.472 million in the same period last year.

According to the company's interim report, its net revenue rose 20.5% during the period, to UAH 1.896 billion.

Undistributed profit as of the end of September 2025 amounted to UAH 510.144 million.

As reported, Interpipe NMPP ended 2024 with a net loss of UAH 194.831 million, while in 2023 the company posted a consolidated net profit of UAH 140.327 million.

Interpipe NMPP specializes in the production of welded pipes for the oil and gas industry, mechanical engineering, construction, and other industrial sectors.

According to NDU data for Q1 2025, Interpipe Limited (Cyprus) owns 90.6223% of the plant's shares, and Lindsell Enterprises Limited (Cyprus) holds 6.2918%.