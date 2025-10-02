Interfax-Ukraine
13:54 02.10.2025

All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

 The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has announced that the All-Ukrainian Competition on International Humanitarian Law will be held in Kyiv in late November.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, announces… the acceptance of applications for participation in the All-Ukrainian Competition on International Humanitarian Law, which will be held in Kyiv on November 28-30, 2025. The three-day competition will consist of simulated practical situations involving students and experts in the field of international humanitarian law (IHL)," the URCS wrote on Facebook.

Teams consisting of three law students at the bachelor's and master's levels are invited to participate in the competition (coaches cannot be team members). Representatives of interested teams must fill out an application form, which includes registration data, motivation for participation in the competition, and answers to selection questions.

Based on the results of the preliminary selection, eight teams will be invited to participate in the oral rounds.

The competition will give participants the opportunity to try on the roles of practicing lawyers by solving simulated situations of armed conflict in order to test their knowledge of international humanitarian law, as well as their ability to argue and present the legal positions of various subjects.

Application forms are available here: forms.office.com/e/vupKFU40rf

 

