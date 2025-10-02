Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:07 02.10.2025

Meeting of Ramstein format group to be held on Oct. 15 in Brussels


Meeting of Ramstein format group to be held on Oct. 15 in Brussels

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine, the so-called "Ramstein" format, will be held on October 15 at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The corresponding announcement was made on Thursday by the NATO press service.

"On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the United Kingdom and Germany will convene the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine at NATO headquarters," the message said.

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will also be held on the same day.

