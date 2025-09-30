Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 30.09.2025

Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 16 teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, 16 teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. They experienced pressure, humiliation and coercion that no child or teenager should face," Yermak said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, today the teenagers are safe and receive psychological support, restore their documents and "step by step regain their right to a future in a free Ukraine."

The President's Office head thanked Save Ukraine and the Humanity volunteer initiative for their help in rescuing these teenagers.

Tags: #return #children #tot

