18:38 08.09.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross warns of fake info about cash payments

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) warns of fake information about cash payments.

"Another fake information about payments from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is spreading online. This time, scammers are promising a payment of UAH 9,600 to Ukrainians who have not traveled abroad for the past six months. We emphasize that the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has not published such ads and does not register for this assistance," the society said on Facebook on Monday.

The URCS stated they always report on programs officially. Up-to-date information about assistance programs is published only on the official resources of the Ukrainian Red Cross, in particular on the website redcross.org.ua and on official pages on social networks.

