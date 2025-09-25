Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met in New York with the Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, confirmed his invitation to Kyiv and expressed hope for a visit by Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine.

"I was glad to meet with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in New York. We highly appreciate the constant spiritual support of Ukraine from the Holy Father, as well as the humanitarian assistance of the Vatican, in particular the care for Ukrainian children," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

Sybiha expressed gratitude for the mission of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and noted that Ukraine "appreciates the involvement of the Holy See in the release of our prisoners of war and deported children."

"We continue to hope for the apostolic visit of His Holiness to Ukraine, which would provide extremely important spiritual support to millions of believers in this difficult time of full-scale war. Together with the Holy See, we will continue to work to alleviate human suffering and advance the cause of peace. I also confirmed our invitation to Archbishop Gallagher to visit Ukraine at a convenient time for him," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

As reported, in 2023, Pope Francis entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, to lead a mission that would contribute to reducing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine due to Russia's armed aggression.

The Cardinal visited Kyiv, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing to listen to the parties to the conflict and promote humanitarian gestures, including the return of deported Ukrainian children.