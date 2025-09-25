Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 25.09.2025

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

2 min read
Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met in New York with the Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, confirmed his invitation to Kyiv and expressed hope for a visit by Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine.

"I was glad to meet with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in New York. We highly appreciate the constant spiritual support of Ukraine from the Holy Father, as well as the humanitarian assistance of the Vatican, in particular the care for Ukrainian children," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

Sybiha expressed gratitude for the mission of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and noted that Ukraine "appreciates the involvement of the Holy See in the release of our prisoners of war and deported children."

"We continue to hope for the apostolic visit of His Holiness to Ukraine, which would provide extremely important spiritual support to millions of believers in this difficult time of full-scale war. Together with the Holy See, we will continue to work to alleviate human suffering and advance the cause of peace. I also confirmed our invitation to Archbishop Gallagher to visit Ukraine at a convenient time for him," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

As reported, in 2023, Pope Francis entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, to lead a mission that would contribute to reducing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine due to Russia's armed aggression.

The Cardinal visited Kyiv, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing to listen to the parties to the conflict and promote humanitarian gestures, including the return of deported Ukrainian children.

Tags: #vatican #children #pow

MORE ABOUT

19:46 23.09.2025
Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

19:44 23.09.2025
Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

19:20 23.09.2025
Ukraine to introduce resolution condemning child abduction – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to introduce resolution condemning child abduction – Zelenskyy

19:16 23.09.2025
Ukraine plans to hold next summit on return of Ukrainian children in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to hold next summit on return of Ukrainian children in Brussels – Zelenskyy

19:44 22.09.2025
Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

12:04 21.09.2025
URCS launches safety project for children

URCS launches safety project for children

19:48 17.09.2025
Register of Damages for Ukraine includes categories on forced displacement of children, adults – Mudra

Register of Damages for Ukraine includes categories on forced displacement of children, adults – Mudra

19:04 17.09.2025
Yermak: Another 16 Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

Yermak: Another 16 Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

17:41 16.09.2025
Abducted Ukrainian children held at least at 210 sites in Russia and occupied territories – HRL

Abducted Ukrainian children held at least at 210 sites in Russia and occupied territories – HRL

19:47 15.09.2025
Yermak: Another 16 Ukrainian children returned from occupation

Yermak: Another 16 Ukrainian children returned from occupation

HOT NEWS

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Russia deliberately refuses to connect Zaporizhia NPP to power, leaving it on diesel for two days – Energoatom

USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

LATEST

Ukrainian, Lebanese FMs discuss boosting economic cooperation

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

Unmanned Systems Forces hit three gas distribution stations in Luhansk region

AD
AD