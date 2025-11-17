Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:24 17.11.2025

OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

2 min read
OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
Photo: https://x.com/oscepa/status

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, welcomed this decision.

“At Istanbul OSCE PA Autumn Meeting, parliamentarians push for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, while President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro announces the Assembly’s decision to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children,” the OSCE said on the social network X on Monday evening.

Yermak commented on this event: “Important decision of OSCE PA to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children following the OSCE PA visit to Ukraine and meeting with President of Ukraine in October,” he said on social network X.

According to him, “this strengthens our international Coalition working to return every Ukrainian child forcibly deported by russia.”

Yermak also welcomed the activities of the OSCE PA Special Envoy on the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian side, Carina Ödebrink.

“We are grateful to President Joan Pons Sampietro for his leadership and solidarity. Together, we will bring all our children home,” Yermak added.

As reported, OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro announced the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's plans to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children during his speech at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on October 7, while in Kyiv.

He emphasized that Ukraine defends universal values ​​and opposes the aggressor, who violates international law, the Geneva Conventions, and democratic principles.

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children already includes 44 countries. Eight coalition member countries are launching a data collection mechanism on all children abducted and removed from Ukraine by Russia.

The OSCE's participation in the coalition can strengthen international coordination, expedite the return of children, and ensure accountability for child rights violations committed during the aggression against Ukraine.

Tags: #children #pa_osce

MORE ABOUT

21:14 13.11.2025
Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

21:00 07.11.2025
Yermak: Another young man saved from occupied territory

Yermak: Another young man saved from occupied territory

19:14 31.10.2025
Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

14:25 31.10.2025
Ukraine to prepare list of 339 children abducted by Russia in a week or two – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to prepare list of 339 children abducted by Russia in a week or two – Zelenskyy

20:48 30.10.2025
President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

18:47 29.10.2025
Stress level among Ukrainian children significantly increased over past year – survey

Stress level among Ukrainian children significantly increased over past year – survey

19:36 27.10.2025
Yermak: Another 17 children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Yermak: Another 17 children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

20:43 22.10.2025
ICRC adds commentary on children protection in wartime to Geneva Convention IV for first time in almost 70 years

ICRC adds commentary on children protection in wartime to Geneva Convention IV for first time in almost 70 years

19:58 20.10.2025
Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

17:49 16.10.2025
Children of servicemen undergoing rehabilitation at Recovery Centers led Ukraine and Azerbaijan national teams onto the field in Kraków

Children of servicemen undergoing rehabilitation at Recovery Centers led Ukraine and Azerbaijan national teams onto the field in Kraków

HOT NEWS

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

Macron hopes that peace in Ukraine to be achieved by 2027, calls for increased pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

LATEST

Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine

Sybiha briefs Norwegian FM on Russia's attacks on energy grid, govt's response to Energoatom probe

Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

Defense forces conducting assault operations near Yablukove, fierce fighting underway near Varvarivka in Huliaipole axis – spokesman

Graham: Russia sanctions bill will provide Trump with more tools to end bloodbath in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

AD
AD