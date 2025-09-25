Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:29 25.09.2025

Ukraine could receive new ERA tranche as early as Oct – Defense Minister

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who oversees economy and productivity.

"Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the EU's EUR 150 billion SAFE defense initiative, which 19 countries have already joined. We coordinated our needs, priority projects, and the involvement of Ukrainian defense enterprises in them," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after the talks.

The two also discussed financing Ukraine's defense needs, particularly through the ERA mechanism.

"We expect the next tranche already in October," the Defense Minister said.

Another key topic was the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Shmyhal stressed that the aggressor's funds should be directed toward strengthening Ukraine's defense capability.

They also addressed the further weakening of Russia's war machine. The EU has already agreed on its 19th sanctions package, and Ukraine expects it to be adopted quickly.

Tags: #shmyhal #era

