Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return over 6,000 citizens, 1,600 children detained by Russia

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that Ukraine managed to return 6,030 of our citizens, including 364 civilians, and also within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, it managed to return 1,641 children who were deported, forcibly displaced or taken prisoner by Russia.

"The priority area of ​​work [of the Ombudsman's Office] has become the issue of returning deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians by Russia. So far, through joint efforts, Ukraine has managed to return 6,030 of our citizens, including 364 civilians. Also, within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA, 1,641 children have been returned," Lubinets said during a speech at the Richelieu Forum of Public Service "Human Rights in Ukraine: Optics of Change."

In July, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome (Italy), Lubinets said Ukraine needs to prepare mechanisms for the return of civilian hostages, since Russia is illegally detaining approximately 16,000 of our civilians.