Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 24.09.2025

Russian invaders lose 970 servicement, 134 pieces of equipment during day

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 970 occupiers, 2 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, 43 artillery systems, 334 UAVs, as well as 134 cars and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

“Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 24.09.25 were approximately: personnel - about 1104550 (+970) people, tanks - 11201 (+2) units, armored combat vehicles - 23285 (+3) units, artillery systems - 33095 (+43) units, MLRS - 1496 (+1) units, aircraft - 426 (+2) units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 62820 (+334), automotive equipment and tanker trucks - 62616 (+130), special equipment - 3973 (+4),” the message says.

The data is being verified.

Tags: #invaders #losses

