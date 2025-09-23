Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose "powerful tariffs" against Russia if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

"If Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed and I believe very quickly. But for those tariffs to be effective, European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us and take the exact same measures," he said during a speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

According to Trump, "the only question now is how many more lives will be lost senselessly on both sides." The U.S. leader also said China and India are the main sponsors of the war, continuing to buy Russian oil.

"(...) but, inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products, which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago and was unhappy. Think about it: they are funding a war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?" Trump said.

As reported, the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday, September 23, in New York.

The debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place from September 23 to 27 and 29, 2025. Heads of State and Government, ministers and activists will come together to find solutions to interconnected global challenges to promote peace, security and sustainable development. the General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly is titled "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights."