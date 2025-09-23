Fakes about 'plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe' are another information Kremlin provocation – CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine debunks fake Russian propaganda about alleged "plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe," emphasizing that their goal is to destabilize the situation in Moldova on the eve of the parliamentary elections on September 28.

"Propagandists, citing Russian foreign intelligence, claim that NATO is "concentrating troops" in Romania and "is preparing to deploy forces in Odessa" in order to "intimidate Transnistria". Theses are also invented about "Brussels' intention to occupy Moldova" and "the EU's fear of its own election fraud," the CCD said on Telegram on Tuesday.

In fact, these messages are another information provocation by the Kremlin, the CCD said. "There is no evidence in favor of the statements made. They are aimed at destabilizing the situation in Moldova on the eve of the parliamentary elections on September 28, creating the image of an "external threat" to mobilize pro-Russian voters."

The CCD reported previously that the Kremlin has developed a multi-level plan to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Moldova: recruiting voters from the diaspora, financing protests, mass disinformation campaigns and the use of fabricated "compromise" - all of this is intended to disrupt the country's course towards joining the EU and strengthen the positions of pro-Russia forces.

"Such methods are part of the Kremlin's broader strategy aimed at undermining democratic processes in neighboring countries, weakening trust in pro-Western politicians and imposing scenarios favorable to Moscow," the CCD said.