14:23 27.10.2025

Moldova cuts gas transit tariff to Ukraine by 50%

The National Energy Regulatory Agency of Moldova (ANRE) held an open meeting of its Board of Directors on October 24, during which it approved a 50% reduction in gas transportation tariffs for deliveries to Ukraine.

"During the meeting, the Board approved amendments to Decision No. 272/2025 regarding the optimization of the Route 1 capacity product on the Trans-Balkan pipeline, following a joint initiative submitted by the natural gas transmission system operators of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine. The initiative aims to strengthen regional energy security and ensure the supply of natural gas to Ukraine," ANRE said in a statement published on its official website.

"The approved changes provide for an extension of the Route 1 capacity product for six months (November 2025–April 2026), a 50% reduction in transportation tariffs for SRL Vestmoldtransgaz at the Causeni and Grebenyky interconnection points, and the extension of the product's application to all relevant interconnection points along the route. A 50% reduction in transportation tariffs has also been approved by Romania's transmission system operator, SA Transgaz," ANRE explained.

"With this decision, the Republic of Moldova reinforces its role as a regional transit corridor, facilitating the transportation of natural gas from Greece to Ukraine and contributing to the diversification of supply routes and sources. In the long term, transportation volumes are expected to grow, which in turn will lower related tariffs for users of the transmission system operated by SRL Vestmoldtransgaz," the statement said.

