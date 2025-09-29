PAS confidently leads in Moldovan elections

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Moldova reports that as of this morning, 99.60% of the protocols of the precinct election commissions have been processed and that the PAS (Action and Solidarity) party continues to confidently lead in the parliamentary elections, the official website of the CEC of Moldova reports.

According to the CEC, 2,265 out of 2,274 protocols have been counted so far. This indicates the final stage of vote counting in the parliamentary elections in the country.

The party of pro-European President Maia Sandu - PAS - continues to have the greatest support - 50.05% of the votes (787,000).

The Patriotic Bloc is in second place with a result of 24.25% (381,000), and the third - Alternative bloc with 7.99% (125,000.

The final distribution of mandates is to be announced by the CEC of Moldova.