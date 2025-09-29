Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:02 29.09.2025

PAS confidently leads in Moldovan elections

1 min read
PAS confidently leads in Moldovan elections

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Moldova reports that as of this morning, 99.60% of the protocols of the precinct election commissions have been processed and that the PAS (Action and Solidarity) party continues to confidently lead in the parliamentary elections, the official website of the CEC of Moldova reports.

According to the CEC, 2,265 out of 2,274 protocols have been counted so far. This indicates the final stage of vote counting in the parliamentary elections in the country.

The party of pro-European President Maia Sandu - PAS - continues to have the greatest support - 50.05% of the votes (787,000).

The Patriotic Bloc is in second place with a result of 24.25% (381,000), and the third - Alternative bloc with 7.99% (125,000.

The final distribution of mandates is to be announced by the CEC of Moldova.

Tags: #pas #moldova #elections

MORE ABOUT

12:06 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

13:51 23.09.2025
Fakes about 'plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe' are another information Kremlin provocation – CCD

Fakes about 'plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe' are another information Kremlin provocation – CCD

19:14 17.09.2025
Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

13:47 15.09.2025
Moldovan embassy holds gala reception in honor of Independence Day

Moldovan embassy holds gala reception in honor of Independence Day

14:45 01.09.2025
Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience

Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience

09:42 27.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova ready to launch EU accession talks on Cluster 1 – Ukraine's trade rep

Ukraine, Moldova ready to launch EU accession talks on Cluster 1 – Ukraine's trade rep

15:58 08.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

15:39 08.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

21:00 07.08.2025
New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

19:30 07.08.2025
Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

Sweden may shoot down Russian planes violating NATO airspace – Air Force commander

Trump authorizes long-range strikes on Russia – Kellogg

LATEST

Merz discusses further aid to Ukraine with Volodymyr Klitschko

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Ukraine aims for 70% drone support via DOT-Chain Defence within 6 months

Ukrainian forces hit Bryansk factory from 240 km away

Passenger plane in Norway diverted due to unidentified drones near airport

URCS volunteers aid victims of Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia and Kyiv region

Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

Sweden may shoot down Russian planes violating NATO airspace – Air Force commander

Trump authorizes long-range strikes on Russia – Kellogg

Russia loses 1,080 people, 113 pieces of special equipment in day

AD
AD