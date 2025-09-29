Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Moldova on the results of the parliamentary elections, noting that Russia had failed to destabilize the country.

"Today we congratulate Moldova. The idea of Europe, the idea of normal and stable national development, won the elections. Russia's subversive activities will not spread further to Europe," Zelenskyy said during an online speech at the opening of the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday.

According to the president, he had a conversation with Moldovan President Maia Sandu this morning. "Russia was unable to destabilize Moldova, even after spending huge resources on undermining and corrupting everyone it could," he said.

Zelenskyy also added that Poland "played an important role in the fact that the former oligarch (Vlad Plahotniuc - IF-U), who kept this country and our entire region in the shadow of dirty schemes, was extradited to Moldova."

He noted that this act of justice and European cooperation is important not only for Moldova, but also for everyone in Europe, since everyone who works against their own nation will one day have to answer for it.

"This applies to everyone who chooses war and sides with Russia, from oligarchs and politicians to any other collaborators with Moscow. And you can see how different it is from Georgia," the president said.

The head of state noted that today Georgia is largely lost to Europe, but it is possible that one day it will return. According to him, for this, Europe should not turn a blind eye to what is happening there and in Belarus.

"Every gain for Russia is always a loss for Europe. Therefore, we cannot afford to lose a single day or a single country after the elections in Moldova. We must continue to support Moldova," Zelenskyy said.