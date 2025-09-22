Shmyhal, US Congress bipartisan delegation discuss PURL, Drone deal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress, the parties discussed, in particular, the purchase of weapons for Ukraine under the PURL mechanism and the preparation of an agreement concerning the production and sale of drones (Drone deal).

"I had the honor of meeting in Kyiv with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress, led by members of the House of Representatives Michael Turner and Eugene Vindman. The focus of the conversation was support for Ukraine. I thanked the United States for its systematic assistance on the path to a lasting and just peace. I noted the significant contributions of the U.S. government that save the lives of Ukrainians, in particular the transfer of Patriot systems. We discussed how the United States can help strengthen our defense capabilities, including through the PURL mechanism," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel following the meeting.

The minister separately emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and using Russian frozen assets to finance support for Ukraine.

"We also touched on the issue of preparing for the signing by the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States of an agreement on the production and sale of drones (Drone deal). I am grateful to the United States for its solidarity and unwavering support," Shmyhal said.