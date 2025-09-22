Parliament plans to adapt Civil Code for European standards

MPs proposed adapting the Civil Code to European standards for regulating private relations to the Verkhovna Rada.

Relevant bill No. 14056, which provides for updating the provisions of Book One of the Civil Code, was registered in parliament on Sunday, the Verkhovna Rada website reports.

As stated in the explanatory note, the purpose of the bill is to establish fundamental private law principles adapted to 21st-century European standards and challenges, as well as to ensure transparent legal regulation that meets the needs of businesses, investors, and citizens.

The draft law aims to update the foundations of civil law, particularly by consolidating the principles of legal equality, private autonomy, good faith, justice, and freedom of contract. The document outlines the modernization of provisions on transactions and contracts, including clarifying terminology and introducing modern rules for interpreting contract terms. The draft law also proposes revising the mechanisms for calculating time limits and statutes of limitations to ensure a balance of interests between the parties and prevent abuse. One important aspect of the document is harmonizing terminology and norms with those of European legal systems, which will facilitate Ukraine's integration into the international legal community. Implementing provisions that align with modern EU private law trends will eliminate vestiges of Soviet legislation and ensure the Ukrainian Civil Code complies with international standards.

The draft law also proposes an updated version of Chapter 1, Book One of the Civil Code. This update clarifies the concepts of "private law" and "private relations," introduces the presumption of privacy of relations, and updates the approach to sources of private law — from the Constitution to international treaties.

Among the authors of the bill are Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, MPs from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kopylenko, Ihor Marchuk, Mykola Stefanchuk, and Ivan Kalaur.