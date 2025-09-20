One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

On Friday, September 19, police recorded 1,977 enemy strikes along the front line and on residential areas of Donetsk region, leaving one person dead and five injured, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

“On September 19, police documented 1,977 enemy attacks on the front line and residential neighborhoods. Six settlements came under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, the village of Yampil, and the village of Kryvorizhia. Twenty-seven civilian facilities were damaged, including 22 residential buildings. Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka nine times with bombs, drones, and artillery – killing one civilian and injuring three others. Seven apartment buildings, two private homes, a sports complex, a retail kiosk, and critical infrastructure were damaged. One person was wounded in Pokrovsk and another in Yampil,” the statement on Telegram said.

According to the report, two private homes were damaged in Kramatorsk in a drone attack. In Druzhkivka, a Geran-3 UAV damaged two private homes and an enterprise.

In Kryvorizhia, Pokrovsk district, Russian troops dropped two UAB-250 bombs and used a Geran-2 drone, damaging nine private homes.

Police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.