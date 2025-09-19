Interfax-Ukraine
19:53 19.09.2025

Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

Ukrainian forces are defending positions around the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, and there will also be new deep strikes in response to Russia's actions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are defending positions in Kupiansk and the areas around the town. Thank you to all the brigades. There will also be new deep strikes in response to what Russia is doing," he said in an evening address on Friday.

The president said counteroffensive actions in Donetsk direction continue.

"Pokrovsk area, Dobropillia area – that's where one of the most important directions of their offensive for the Russians was, and they couldn't launch a full-fledged offensive there. Our military is destroying their forces. The Russians have suffered significant losses. The exchange fund for our state has also been significantly replenished. Every day, Russian prisoners are added," Zelenskyy added.

