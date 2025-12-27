Trump administration confirms US President's meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The administration of US President Donald Trump confirmed that the American leader will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida on Sunday.

According to the schedule of the head of the White House, the bilateral meeting will be held in Palm Beach at 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Trump's private residence Mar-a-Lago is located near this resort, where, judging by the schedule, he arrived for the weekend.

