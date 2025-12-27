Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 27.12.2025

Trump administration confirms US President's meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday

1 min read
Trump administration confirms US President's meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The administration of US President Donald Trump confirmed that the American leader will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida on Sunday.

According to the schedule of the head of the White House, the bilateral meeting will be held in Palm Beach at 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Trump's private residence Mar-a-Lago is located near this resort, where, judging by the schedule, he arrived for the weekend.

Mar-a-Lago is a private residence in Florida that belongs to Trump.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

