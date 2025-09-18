Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/tchornovol/photos

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized Tetiana Chornovil as the elected MP of Ukraine after receiving a document from the Verkhovna Rada office certifying the early termination of the powers of MP of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy.

“Andriy Parubiy was elected in the snap parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in a nationwide multi-mandate constituency representing the European Solidarity party. The Central Election Commission reviewed the document and recognized Tetiana Chornovil, the next-in-line candidate included on the European Solidarity party’s electoral list under No. 27, as elected as a member of parliament of Ukraine in these elections,” the Central Election Commission reported on its Facebook page on Thursday.