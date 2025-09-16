Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:24 16.09.2025

Co-chair of European Solidarity in Rada insists on adoption of law that will allow MPs to be military

3 min read
Co-chair of European Solidarity in Rada insists on adoption of law that will allow MPs to be military

Co-chair of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction Iryna Gerashchenko called on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt at the second reading bill No. 7187, which allows deputies to participate in the defense of the state and was already supported at the first reading back in March 2022, the political force's website reported on Tuesday.

"I think many of our colleagues want to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the same way now, but we have majoritarians who cannot resign their mandates because we will make the parliament incompetent. Why do we not take into account the needs of martial law in the context of the right of deputies to serve the state as military personnel? We demand and appeal to the relevant committee to immediately prepare a bill for the second reading that allows deputies of Ukraine to participate in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Gerashchenko said speaking in parliament.

According to her, the European Solidarity faction will insist on the adoption of this bill.

The draft law, in particular, provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the status of an MP of Ukraine" and the regulations of the Verkhovna Rada, according to which, during the period of martial law, an MP may be accepted for military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and volunteer formations of territorial communities.

"The adoption of this law will strengthen effective counteraction to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, strengthen the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and will facilitate the implementation of the right of deputies of Ukraine to participate in the defense of Ukraine and repel enemy aggression," the explanatory note says.

As reported, investigative journalist, social activist and participant of the Revolution of Dignity, member of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation Tetiana Chornovil may become a deputy from European Solidarity instead of Andriy Parubiy, who was killed in Lviv on August 30.

Chornovil, born in 1979, is currently an active military servicewoman with the rank of officer, and has been participating in repelling Russian aggression since 2022. In the Verkhovna Rada of the previous convocation, she was a member of the parliamentary faction of the political party People's Front, as well as the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, and before her parliamentary term, she was also a government commissioner for anti-corruption policy and an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

She participated in the parliamentary elections in 2019, running on the list of the European Solidarity party under No. 27. Currently, there are 27 deputies in the eponymous faction of the Verkhovna Rada, three of whom were elected in single-member constituencies in the 2019 parliamentary elections, and 24 in a multi-member nationwide constituency on the list. Under No. 25 and 26 are Volodymyr Viatrovych and Iryna Nykorak, who became deputies after the elections after the withdrawal of Iryna Lutsenko and Mykhailo Zabrodsky in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

On August 30, member of the Verkhovna Rada of the VI-IX convocations, head of the Verkhovna Rada in 2016-2019, member of the European Solidarity faction, Andriy Parubiy, was killed in Lviv. Thus, Chornovil can become a deputy of the Ukrainian parliament of the IX convocation. "Our respect and reverence for Andriy lies in one thing - in actions to protect the country. Our revenge is one - victory over the enemy," she said, without voicing her intentions to join the work in parliament.

Tags: #european_solidarity #gerashchenko #poroshenko #chornovil

MORE ABOUT

13:03 16.09.2025
Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

11:00 15.09.2025
Poroshenko brings drones to front for Tetiana Chornovol, who may become MP, and for other brigades in south

Poroshenko brings drones to front for Tetiana Chornovol, who may become MP, and for other brigades in south

15:42 13.09.2025
Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

11:55 11.09.2025
Petition to award Parubiy title of Hero of Ukraine gains 25,000 votes

Petition to award Parubiy title of Hero of Ukraine gains 25,000 votes

20:08 10.09.2025
Poroshenko, European Parliament committee chair discuss support for Ukrainian defense industry, use of Russian assets

Poroshenko, European Parliament committee chair discuss support for Ukrainian defense industry, use of Russian assets

12:14 10.09.2025
Poroshenko at a meeting with EPP MEPs: we must stop Putin together

Poroshenko at a meeting with EPP MEPs: we must stop Putin together

18:44 09.09.2025
European Parliament approves resolution on European Commission's reports for 2023-24 on Ukraine's progress in reforms – Poroshenko

European Parliament approves resolution on European Commission's reports for 2023-24 on Ukraine's progress in reforms – Poroshenko

11:31 06.09.2025
West must demand ceasefire from Russia - Poroshenko at security conference in Cambridge

West must demand ceasefire from Russia - Poroshenko at security conference in Cambridge

17:35 05.09.2025
Volume of aid to Defense Forces units from Poroshenko Foundation exceeds UAH 7 bln

Volume of aid to Defense Forces units from Poroshenko Foundation exceeds UAH 7 bln

14:58 04.09.2025
Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

Three quarters of Ukrainians believe in victory with proper arms supplies and sanctions against Russia – poll

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia injures 13, including 2 children – SES

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

About 800 civilians still remain in Kupiansk, authorities urge them to evacuate

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

Ronald McDonald House expects to receive construction permit on territory of Okhmatdyt in Dec 2025

Intl working group on sanctions against Russia presents draft measures to secure ceasefire

Ukrposhta CEO denies info about threat of default for company

Local resident killed in Kherson shelling

Swiss govt allocates CHF 76 mln for rehabilitation projects in rail infrastructure and housing

AD
AD