16:09 18.09.2025

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

The bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen, presumably killed, have returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) reported on Thursday.

“Repatriation events took place today. Some 1,000 bodies, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine,” the Coordination Headquarters said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is noted that law enforcement investigators, together with forensic institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will soon conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Ukraine, as part of repatriation efforts, handed over to Russia 24 bodies of Russian soldiers found on Ukrainian territory.

