Ukraine repatriates 24 bodies of Russian soldiers

Photo: Хочу жить

Ukraine has transferred to the Russian Federation 24 bodies of dead Russian servicemen found in Ukraine, the press service of the state project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War “I Want to Live” has said.

“Today, September 18, 2025, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, 24 bodies of dead Russian servicemen found in Ukraine were transferred to Russia as part of repatriation,” the project said on Telegram on Thursday.

These bodies and remains were found by Ukrainian search teams mainly in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region. The search for the remains of Russian servicemen who died here in 2022-2023 continues.

As reported, on June 2, during negotiations in Istanbul, representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed on the repatriation of 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers from each side. On June 11-16, 2025, a large-scale repatriation of fallen soldiers took place, as a result of which Ukraine received 6,057 bodies.