Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:46 18.09.2025

Ukraine repatriates 24 bodies of Russian soldiers

1 min read
Ukraine repatriates 24 bodies of Russian soldiers
Photo: Хочу жить

Ukraine has transferred to the Russian Federation 24 bodies of dead Russian servicemen found in Ukraine, the press service of the state project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War “I Want to Live” has said.

“Today, September 18, 2025, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, 24 bodies of dead Russian servicemen found in Ukraine were transferred to Russia as part of repatriation,” the project said on Telegram on Thursday.

These bodies and remains were found by Ukrainian search teams mainly in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region. The search for the remains of Russian servicemen who died here in 2022-2023 continues.

As reported, on June 2, during negotiations in Istanbul, representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed on the repatriation of 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers from each side. On June 11-16, 2025, a large-scale repatriation of fallen soldiers took place, as a result of which Ukraine received 6,057 bodies.

Tags: #russian_soldier #bodies #repatriation

MORE ABOUT

16:09 18.09.2025
Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

14:23 08.09.2025
Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

14:36 19.08.2025
Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

16:11 18.08.2025
Russian soldier shoots civilian in Pokrovsk axis – prosecutor's office

Russian soldier shoots civilian in Pokrovsk axis – prosecutor's office

13:09 17.07.2025
Bodies of 1,000 victims returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Bodies of 1,000 victims returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

11:12 23.06.2025
Interior Minister: Three bodies of Russian military personnel transferred to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025 returned to Russia

Interior Minister: Three bodies of Russian military personnel transferred to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025 returned to Russia

13:53 16.06.2025
Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

13:02 16.06.2025
Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine

16:12 13.06.2025
Bodies of 1,200 servicemen returned to Ukraine

Bodies of 1,200 servicemen returned to Ukraine

13:40 11.06.2025
Bodies of 1,212 fallen Defenders returned to Ukraine

Bodies of 1,212 fallen Defenders returned to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Zelenskyy invites Qatar to participate in summit on return of Ukrainian children in New York

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

Kyivteploenergo announces another search of office by National Police, groundless disruption of enterprise's work

Zelenskyy, commanders discuss needs of 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovyna brigade

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova agree to jointly nominate Trypillian cultural heritage for UNESCO World Heritage List

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

AD
AD