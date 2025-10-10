Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:33 10.10.2025

US First Lady speaks of near-term plans to return Ukrainian children from Russia

Photo: Reuters

Eight Ukrainian children have returned from Russia to Ukraine over the last 24 hours, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has said.

"My representative is working directly with President Putin's team to ensure the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine. In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours... Three [of them] were separated from their parents and displaced to the Russian Federation because of frontline fighting. The other five were separated from family members," Melania Trump told reporters on Friday.

According to her, over the past three months, both sides have participated in several behind-the-scenes meetings and calls, "all in the spirit of goodwill."

"Much has unfolded since President Putin received my letter last August. He responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia. And since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children," the first lady said.

Melania Trump said Russia "has demonstrated a willingness to disclose objective and detailed information reflective for the current situation." "The Russian Federation has provided biographies and photographs of each child involved in this week's reunification, along with an overview of the social, medical, and psychological services afforded to the Ukrainian children. Further, I was provided a detailed report which verified the identities and circumstances of these eight individuals. The U.S. government confirmed the facts contained within this document are accurate," she said.

The first lady also said the original verification report was jointly prepared by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights and the Russian Children's Ombudsman.

Melania Trump also said she had expressed concern about those who were minors at the time of their displacement due to the war, but have since reached adulthood and are now residing in Russia. "Given the dangers of traversing this war-torn region, their safe return requires coordinated assistance. Accordingly, Russia has agreed to rejoin the individuals who have turned 18 within a short period of time. Again, this remains an ongoing effort," she said.

"Plans are already underway to reunify more children in the immediate future. I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children," the first lady added.

