18:10 20.11.2025

Ukraine return 1,000 bodies of defenders – Coordination HQ

On Thursday, November 20, some 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

"Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will soon carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the headquarters said.

It is noted that the repatriation measures were carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Special thanks are expressed to the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the system of the Ministry of Health.

