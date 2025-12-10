More than 940 companies have repatriated 'new' dividends, $23 mln withdrawn under investment limit – National Bank governor

More than 940 companies have already taken advantage of the option to repatriate "new" dividends for 2023–2025 within the EUR 1 million per month limit, while more than 410 companies have paid interest on "old" external loans (loans without arrears as of the start of the war in February 2022), National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said, presenting some of the results of currency liberalization.

"Then we made it possible to expand this limit (EUR 1 million) by the amount invested into the charter capital of Ukrainian enterprises. This new form of incentive-based liberalization has been in effect for less than six months, and an additional $23 million in dividends has already been taken out of Ukraine," he said at the Ukraine – for Investment forum organized by the Economic Pravda ezine.

Pyshnyy noted that overall, cases of foreign currency inflows from abroad into companies' charter capital have become more frequent: while in January–June this figure averaged $17 million per month, in August it reached $20 million, and in September it already amounted to $56 million.

"That is, for this amount, those who invest will be able to increase the corresponding repatriation," the NBU governor explained.

He once again emphasized that currency liberalization is taking place gradually and according to a clear logic.

"The first principle is: new money – new conditions. The second principle is that any additional easing must create an additional effect for economic development and investment," Pyshnyy said.