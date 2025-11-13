Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

One teenager and his mother were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"The 17-year-old boy spent more than three years in the occupation – in an atmosphere of constant pressure from the occupation authorities and fear of forced mobilization into the Russian army. Russian military regularly went to homes: checked documents, conducted searches and interrogations. Even speaking Ukrainian was dangerous, but the boy still studied online at a Ukrainian college," Yermak said in Telegram on Thursday.

He thanked the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the Humanitarian Charity Fund for helping to save the family.

As reported, as of October 1, within the framework of the President's Bring Kids Back initiative, Ukraine had returned 1,645 children, after which Yermak reported another 90 and two groups of children without specifying their number, and Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported four, and in addition a group of children aged 10 to 17, without specifying their number.