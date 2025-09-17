Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:30 17.09.2025

Ukrainian MFA reminds Hasidic pilgrims of impossibility of guaranteeing safety

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on Hasidic pilgrims who plan to make a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah to take into account the impossibility of guaranteeing full-fledged safety for foreign citizens on the territory of Ukraine.

"In the event of visiting Uman despite the warnings of the Ukrainian authorities, it should be noted that a legal regime of martial law is in force in Ukraine, which provides for a number of additional regulations, including restrictions on freedom of movement, a curfew, increased patrolling, a ban on holding mass events and gatherings, as well as the application of coercive measures to persons who do not comply with the established restrictions," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, there are other circumstances that should be taken into account when planning trips to Ukraine, the MFA noted: these include the congestion of land transport links with Ukraine and possible delays in transport due to shelling of transport infrastructure, the lack of a sufficient number of civil defense facilities to shelter pilgrims in places of their mass stay in Uman, as well as the lack of a sufficient number of medical personnel and medical institutions in Uman to provide medical care to pilgrims.

If necessary, for additional information and clarifications related to the pilgrimage to Uman, the MFA recommends contacting the relevant ministries, services and departments: the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Cherkasy Regional State Administration, and Uman City Council.

