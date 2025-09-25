Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman pass without significant violations - police

The celebration of the Jewish New Year in Uman (Cherkasy region) passed without significant violations, the pilgrims are already leaving, Zoya Vovk, head of the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The celebration of Rosh Hashanah ended without significant violations. The pilgrims are already leaving," the head of the communications department informed on Thursday.

As reported, a joint detachment of law enforcement officers from different regions of Ukraine (National Police, National Guard, Migration Service, employees of the State Emergency Service) worked in Uman. Also at the site of the celebration were nine Israeli police officers who helped Ukrainian colleagues maintain law and order and patrol the area of compact residence of pilgrims.

On the eve of the Rosh Hashanah celebration, police officers carried out preventive measures regarding certain requirements during martial law, in particular, compliance with the rules of conduct during air raids and curfews.

From September 15 to 30, a special regime of entry/exit and movement around the city was introduced.

The spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported that as of September 22, more than 35,000 Hasidim had already arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine (UECU), according to a preliminary estimate, up to 38,000 Hasidim pilgrims were expected at the beginning of the celebration in Uman. The UUECU monitored the situation in the area of the Rabbi Nachman Memorial Complex, where pilgrims gathered.

On September 22, the celebrations of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year - began, which lasted until the evening of September 24.