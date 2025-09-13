General Staff: Three of four pipelines in Kupiansk damaged, exit from fourth under control of Defense Forces

The situation in the city of Kupiansk and its environs (Kharkiv region) is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"At the same time, the enemy continues to make attempts to accumulate on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupiansk," the General Staff said in a Telegram message on Saturday.

According to them, the exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupiansk, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly to the city.

"We note that there are several pipelines in the Kupiansk area. Three of the four threads have already been damaged and flooded, the exit from the fourth is under the control of the Defense Forces," the message says.

According to the General Staff, a counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, and search and strike operations are underway around the city.

"Since the beginning of the operation, in two weeks, the enemy's losses have amounted to 395 people, 288 of them are irretrievable. On the approaches to Kupiansk, in the areas of the Radkivka and Holubivka settlements, our soldiers neutralized a total of 265 Russians. In the area of ​​the city itself - another 128," the report said.

In addition, enemy personnel are being captured, replenishing the exchange fund and providing evidence that will be used against the occupiers.

"The defensive operation in the Kupiansk direction continues. Our units are taking the necessary measures to strengthen the stability of the defense and eliminate the enemy," the General Staff said.

Previously, analysts from the DeepState project reported that the Russians used pipes to infiltrate their groups for the third time after the incidents near Sudzha and in Avdiyivka.