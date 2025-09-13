Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:22 13.09.2025

General Staff: Three of four pipelines in Kupiansk damaged, exit from fourth under control of Defense Forces

2 min read
General Staff: Three of four pipelines in Kupiansk damaged, exit from fourth under control of Defense Forces

The situation in the city of Kupiansk and its environs (Kharkiv region) is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"At the same time, the enemy continues to make attempts to accumulate on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupiansk," the General Staff said in a Telegram message on Saturday.

According to them, the exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupiansk, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly to the city.

"We note that there are several pipelines in the Kupiansk area. Three of the four threads have already been damaged and flooded, the exit from the fourth is under the control of the Defense Forces," the message says.

According to the General Staff, a counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, and search and strike operations are underway around the city.

"Since the beginning of the operation, in two weeks, the enemy's losses have amounted to 395 people, 288 of them are irretrievable. On the approaches to Kupiansk, in the areas of the Radkivka and Holubivka settlements, our soldiers neutralized a total of 265 Russians. In the area of ​​the city itself - another 128," the report said.

In addition, enemy personnel are being captured, replenishing the exchange fund and providing evidence that will be used against the occupiers.

"The defensive operation in the Kupiansk direction continues. Our units are taking the necessary measures to strengthen the stability of the defense and eliminate the enemy," the General Staff said.

Previously, analysts from the DeepState project reported that the Russians used pipes to infiltrate their groups for the third time after the incidents near Sudzha and in Avdiyivka.

Tags: #general_staff #kupiansk

MORE ABOUT

20:59 11.09.2025
One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

10:12 09.09.2025
Russians lose 950 people, 74 pieces of special equipment during day - General Staff

Russians lose 950 people, 74 pieces of special equipment during day - General Staff

18:51 08.09.2025
AFU General Staff: 77 combat clashes take place on front, almost half of them in Pokrovsk axis

AFU General Staff: 77 combat clashes take place on front, almost half of them in Pokrovsk axis

13:54 02.09.2025
Invaders lose 800 military, 89 units of special equipment in past 24 hours - General Staff

Invaders lose 800 military, 89 units of special equipment in past 24 hours - General Staff

19:19 01.09.2025
Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

09:53 01.09.2025
The General Staff reports 190 combat clashes during day

The General Staff reports 190 combat clashes during day

09:37 28.08.2025
The General Staff reports 139 combat clashes during day

The General Staff reports 139 combat clashes during day

17:43 26.08.2025
Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

17:42 25.08.2025
Invaders lose 870 military, 83 units of special equipment in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 870 military, 83 units of special equipment in past 24 hours – General Staff

16:45 23.08.2025
General Staff records 143 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 143 combat clashes in past 24 hours

HOT NEWS

USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

LATEST

Euroclear study softer options for managing frozen Russian

Enemy shells Kostiantynivka: at least three dead and six wounded

SBU drones hit two tankers of Russian shadow fleet in port of Primorsk – media

Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Trump says he is ready to impose ‘major sanctions’ against Russia, if NATO countries do same

USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

Polish Sejm adopts new law on assistance to Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto

Ukraine expects Mexico, Peru and Ecuador to join Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

USA to propose G7 mechanism for confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Six injured in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling during day

AD
AD