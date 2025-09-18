Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:37 18.09.2025

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

2 min read

Due to the war in Ukraine, the population of the Russian Federation could decline by at least 25% over the next 50 years, according to the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"The most depressing demographic trends are being recorded in Russia's Far Eastern regions, where Moscow has plundered the majority of men and sent them to be disposed of in its criminal war against Ukraine. The war Russia launched is one of the defining factors behind the negative demographic trends and corresponding forecasts within the aggressor state," the intelligence agency reported.

As noted, Russian enterprises are already experiencing a labor shortage, and vocational education institutions are short of students.

The GUR added that during the fighting, Russia lost more than a million soldiers of its occupation army killed and wounded: most of them men aged 20 to 35, who form the basis of the demographic pyramid.

To slow the demographic and economic crises, Russian officials are proposing to more actively recruit migrant workers. Incidentally, they are also being actively recruited to participate in the criminal war, according to intelligence officials.

"This approach by the Kremlin once again demonstrates the Putin dictatorship's unwillingness to cease hostilities, but rather to continue the war against Ukraine, exploiting to the last the enslaved peoples of the so-called Russian Federation, as well as the male population in the occupied Ukrainian territories," the message reads.

