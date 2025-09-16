Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:42 16.09.2025

EU Council adopts recommendation on transition from temporary protection to displaced Ukrainians

4 min read

The Council of the European Union has adopted a recommendation on the transition from temporary protection for displaced Ukrainians with a view to their sustainable return and reintegration in Ukraine when conditions allow or to transition to other statuses for those eligible.

The relevant decision was adopted on Tuesday in Brussels, the press service of the Council of the EU reports. "Today, the Council agreed on a common framework for displaced Ukrainians with a view to ensuring sustainable return and reintegration in Ukraine when conditions allow, as well as a gradual transition to other residence statuses for those eligible," the press release says.

In particular, with this recommendation, the EU is preparing for a coordinated approach in case conditions in Ukraine lead to the gradual abolition of temporary protection status.

The recommendation also contains measures to ensure the provision of information to displaced persons and measures to ensure coordination, monitoring and exchange of information between member states and Ukraine.

Commenting on the decision, Minister for Immigration and Integration of the Danish EU Presidency, Kaare Dybvad Bek, said: "Russia's relentless and unjustified attacks on Ukraine continue. The EU's solidarity with the Ukrainian people remains unwavering. At the same time, it is common sense to prepare for the day when the situation allows the Ukrainian people to return home to help rebuild their country."

"A coordinated approach to the transition from temporary protection status is in the best interests of those who have been forced to leave their country. We want to ensure that returns to Ukraine take place gradually and with a focus on sustainable reintegration into communities," he added.

In line with the recommendation, member states are called on to offer displaced Ukrainians national residence permits, issued for example on grounds related to employment, training, education or family circumstances, if these individuals meet certain conditions.

In addition, people enjoying temporary protection should also be allowed to apply for statuses under EU law, for example those related to highly qualified work. "It is not possible to simultaneously have statuses under EU law and enjoy temporary protection," the Council of the EU stressed.

The press release also notes that many Ukrainians who fled the war need support to be able to return to Ukraine and reintegrate into Ukrainian society. "Member states can help them by allowing them to carry out study visits to Ukraine. The conditions for these study visits should be agreed between EU countries," the Council of the EU suggests.

Member states should also provide for voluntary return programmes, valid for a limited period of time, and agree the conditions of these programmes with the Ukrainian authorities and other member states. They should also extend temporary protection rights, such as those related to housing, healthcare and education, to persons participating in voluntary return programmes.

Member States should also ensure that information is provided to displaced Ukrainians on the possibilities to apply for another legal status, the impact on their benefits and rights, and support for returning to Ukraine. "EU countries should, in particular, set up information systems and campaigns on voluntary return programmes. They may also set up so-called Unity Centres, which may be financed by EU programmes. Unity Centres may serve as contact points for displaced Ukrainians in a Member State, provide assistance with documents, as well as advice on employment in Ukraine and the host country," the Council of the EU detailed.

The recommendation, which is a guideline for EU Member States, will enter into force upon its adoption.

As is known, since March 2022, the EU has offered safety and asylum to over 4 million displaced Ukrainians. Displaced persons from Ukraine who cannot return home due to Russia's aggressive war will benefit from temporary protection in the EU until 4 March 2027. The temporary protection system reduces pressure on national asylum systems as those eligible for this type of protection do not need to apply for asylum individually.

The Recommendation adopted by Member States today reflects their desire to coordinate the transition period and the end of temporary protection. It also aims to ensure shared responsibility throughout this process.

Tags: #eu_council

