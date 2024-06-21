EU Council approves negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova

The EU Council has approved the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova.

This was reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency by a high-ranking diplomat of the Belgian presidency of the EU.

“We just adopted the negotiating frameworks with Ukraine and Moldova. We can therefore officially launch the preparations of the IGCs on Tuesday 25 in the afternoon,” he said.

The decision was made within the framework of the meeting of the EU Council on Economic Issues, which is taking place in Luxembourg.