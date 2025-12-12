EU Council approves allocation of about EUR 2.3 bln to Kyiv under Ukraine Facility

Photo: elements.envato.com

The EU Council adopted a decision to allocate the sixth tranche to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, amounting to about EUR 2.3 billion.

"This amount reflects Ukraine’s successful completion of eight steps required for the sixth disbursement, as well as the completion of an outstanding step from the fourth disbursement. This funding aims primarily to bolster Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and support the functioning of its public administration," the press service of the EU Council reported.

Payments under the Ukraine Facility are closely linked to the Ukraine Plan, which outlines Ukraine’s strategy for recovery, reconstruction and modernisation, along with a timetable for the implementation of reforms aligned with the country’s EU accession goals over the coming years. "Following the completion of the most recent steps, Ukraine has now successfully adopted 63 out of the 68 steps required so far under the Ukraine Facility," the report notes.

The current sixth disbursement of EU support follows the recent fifth disbursement on 5 November 2025. "This quick consecutive provision of funds mirrors Ukraine’s speed and commitment to implement reforms aligned with the country’s EU accession goals," the report notes.