Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 08.08.2025

EU Council approves granting Ukraine EUR3.056 bln under Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

2 min read
EU Council approves granting Ukraine EUR3.056 bln under Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

At a meeting on Friday, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 3.056 billion under the Ukraine Facility program, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"This is a powerful signal of confidence in our course of reforms and ability to ensure stability in the most difficult times. We are grateful to the Danish presidency for its clear support. Each such decision brings us closer to a strong Ukraine in a united Europe," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the European Union in the amount of EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027. The program is aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, rebuilding, modernizing the country, and promoting Ukraine's European integration.

At the end of July, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said the next, fourth tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, which the Ukrainian authorities requested back in June, will be provided in August in a smaller amount EUR 3.05 billion instead of EUR 4.5 billion, since Ukraine has not implemented 3 of the 16 reforms promised to the European Union. Of the three unfinished reforms, one is the law on the territorial organization of the executive branch (the so-called "decentralization reform"), and the other is the law on the reform of the ARMA. The third unimplemented reform concerns the selection of judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The first regular tranche of the Ukraine Facility, which Ukraine received in August last year, amounted to EUR 4.2 billion, including a grant of EUR 1.5 billion, the second in December last year was EUR 4.1 billion, of which a grant of EUR 1.5 billion, and the third in early April this year was EUR 3.5 billion, including a grant of EUR 400 million.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported that in 2025, the Ukraine Facility planned to receive about EUR 12.5 billion in financial support for Ukraine, of which EUR 1.5 billion in the form of grant support. In the updated program with the IMF at the end of June, the forecast for financing under this program this year is $12.9 billion.

According to the terms of the Ukraine Facility program, the volume of tranches is tied to Ukraine’s fulfillment of key indicators.

Tags: #ukraine_facility #eu_council #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

13:36 06.08.2025
Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

12:40 06.08.2025
Monthly payments raised for job injury victims – PM Svyrydenko

Monthly payments raised for job injury victims – PM Svyrydenko

11:11 06.08.2025
Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

20:47 05.08.2025
Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

18:10 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

16:40 02.08.2025
New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

18:57 01.08.2025
Svyrydenko, Japanese Ambassador discuss Ukrainian-Japanese Business Forum scheduled for autumn

Svyrydenko, Japanese Ambassador discuss Ukrainian-Japanese Business Forum scheduled for autumn

14:56 30.07.2025
Cabinet provides opportunity to include loan costs in price of state contracts for drone, EW manufacturers – Svyrydenko

Cabinet provides opportunity to include loan costs in price of state contracts for drone, EW manufacturers – Svyrydenko

09:59 30.07.2025
Ukrainian PM: We expect business inspection moratorium to function flawlessly

Ukrainian PM: We expect business inspection moratorium to function flawlessly

09:14 30.07.2025
Ukrainian PM: Situation with external financing is fully controlled

Ukrainian PM: Situation with external financing is fully controlled

HOT NEWS

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Yarova, 19 settlements of Lyman community

Russia not yet heeding ceasefire deadline, continues killings – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy agrees on several new sanctions packages for Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work in coming days

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

LATEST

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Yarova, 19 settlements of Lyman community

Russia not yet heeding ceasefire deadline, continues killings – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy agrees on several new sanctions packages for Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work in coming days

President of South Africa informs Zelenskyy about details of his conversation with Russian side

Trump-Putin meeting tentatively scheduled for end of next week, Zelenskyy's participation unknown

Zelenskyy informs Czech PM about efforts to ensure real peace

Woman injured in Russian shelling dies in Kherson

USA, Russia plan to sign ceasefire deal to consolidate Putin's gains in Ukraine

Pentagon given opportunity to return weapons already allocated for Kyiv to US arsenals – media

AD
AD