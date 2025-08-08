EU Council approves granting Ukraine EUR3.056 bln under Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

At a meeting on Friday, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 3.056 billion under the Ukraine Facility program, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"This is a powerful signal of confidence in our course of reforms and ability to ensure stability in the most difficult times. We are grateful to the Danish presidency for its clear support. Each such decision brings us closer to a strong Ukraine in a united Europe," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the European Union in the amount of EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027. The program is aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, rebuilding, modernizing the country, and promoting Ukraine's European integration.

At the end of July, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said the next, fourth tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, which the Ukrainian authorities requested back in June, will be provided in August in a smaller amount EUR 3.05 billion instead of EUR 4.5 billion, since Ukraine has not implemented 3 of the 16 reforms promised to the European Union. Of the three unfinished reforms, one is the law on the territorial organization of the executive branch (the so-called "decentralization reform"), and the other is the law on the reform of the ARMA. The third unimplemented reform concerns the selection of judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The first regular tranche of the Ukraine Facility, which Ukraine received in August last year, amounted to EUR 4.2 billion, including a grant of EUR 1.5 billion, the second in December last year was EUR 4.1 billion, of which a grant of EUR 1.5 billion, and the third in early April this year was EUR 3.5 billion, including a grant of EUR 400 million.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported that in 2025, the Ukraine Facility planned to receive about EUR 12.5 billion in financial support for Ukraine, of which EUR 1.5 billion in the form of grant support. In the updated program with the IMF at the end of June, the forecast for financing under this program this year is $12.9 billion.

According to the terms of the Ukraine Facility program, the volume of tranches is tied to Ukraine’s fulfillment of key indicators.