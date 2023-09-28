EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

The Council of the European Union has approved the proposal of the European Commission and extended for another year – from March 4, 2024 to March 4, 2025 - the validity period of the temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainians who are fleeing the war.

The corresponding decision was made in Brussels on Thursday during a meeting of the EU Council on Justice and Internal Affairs. “In order to provide certainty for more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees currently living in the EU, the Council agreed to extend the temporary protection for people fleeing from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine from 4 March 2024 to 4 March 2025,” the Council said.

As reported, on September 19, the European Commission announced a corresponding proposal.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive on March 4, 2022, which provides immediate protection and access to rights in the EU, including the rights to residence, access to the labor market, housing, social assistance, medical and other assistance.