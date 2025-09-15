Russia advances into Kupyansk and occupied Temyrivka in Zaporizhia region - DeepState

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have continued their counteroffensive in the north of Sumy district, pushing back Russian occupiers near the villages of Kostyantynivka and Novokostyantynivka. In return, the enemy occupied the village of Temyrivka in Zaporizhia region near the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions and advanced into neighboring Novoivanivka, as well as north of the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Novokostiantynivka and Kostiantynivka. The enemy occupied Temyrivka, and also advanced into Kupyansk and near Novoivanivka," the Telegram channel of the OSINT project DeepState reported on Monday.

The project's maps show that the area of ​​Russian control in Sumy region has decreased by 7.5 sq km in the three days since Friday.

However, in the area where the borders of Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions converge, the area of ​​Russian control has increased by 25.48 sq km during this time, and the "gray zone" of uncertain control has increased by 9.16 sq km.

In the Toretsk region of Donetsk region, the enemy has advanced by 0.75 sq km, and the "gray zone" has increased by 4.66 sq km.

In the Kharkiv region, in particular, in the Kupyansk region, and in the north of Donetsk, the area of ​​enemy control has increased by 3 sq km, and the "gray zone" has increased by 22.5 sq km.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) do not confirm the advance of the Russian occupiers in Kupyansk, but instead report Russian attacks on the northern outskirts of the city. On the maps of the General Staff and the Institute, Temyrivka is marked as controlled by the Russian occupiers. The Institute designates Novoivanivka as entirely in the "gray zone," while DeepState and the General Staff designate it as partially controlled by the enemy.