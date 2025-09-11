URCS opens vocational college

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society has opened its own vocation, where students can receive a complete general secondary education.

"Officially: the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Vocational College has received licenses for educational activities! Now the college has the right to provide complete general secondary education, as well as train nurses and brothers in the specialty "Nursing," URCS has said on Facebook.

The college is open to students in the 9th and 11th grades. The educational institution offers students modern programs according to the standards of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, practical training in simulation laboratories and medical institutions, as well as an educational environment built on the values ​​of humanity, neutrality and responsibility.

"This is another, but very important step towards creating an innovative and humane educational space that meets the standards of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement," URCS said.