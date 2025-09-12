Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:31 12.09.2025

German FM summons Russian ambassador for explanations – media

The Federal Foreign Ministry of Germany summoned the Russian ambassador on Friday over the violation of Polish airspace.

"By using Russian drones in NATO airspace, Putin is acting in a dangerous and unacceptable manner. Therefore, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry today. NATO stands firmly in defense of the territory of our alliance and our security," the ministry said on X on Friday.

As reported, the French Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris on Friday to "discuss the issue" of the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, Acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said. The Czech Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Prague on Thursday for explanations regarding the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to The Hague for explanations over the incident involving the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. On September 10, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Warsaw to hand him a note of protest.

Tags: #germany #russian_ambassador

