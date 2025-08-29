Interfax-Ukraine
Swedish Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in Stockholm, expresses protest

The Swedish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Stockholm and expressed protest against Russia's constant attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.

"Today, 29 August, The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian Ambassador in Stockholm. The ambassador was summoned in order for Sweden to take a clear stance against Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s cities and civilian population. During the attacks on 28 August, the offices of the EU delegation and British Council were also damaged," the message on the department's website states.

It is noted that during the call, it was emphasized that Russia's obligation to protect the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law was emphasized.

As reported, on August 28, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations after the British Council building in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian missile on Thursday night. Also, EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas announced the summoning of the Russian ambassador in Brussels after the night Russian attack on Kyiv, which resulted in serious damage to the European Union representation.

