Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 10.09.2025

Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 for consultations on response to threat - Tusk

1 min read
Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 for consultations on response to threat - Tusk
Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking before the Sejm, announced that after agreement with the country's President Karol Nawrocki, Poland will invoke Article 4 of NATO, demanding formal consultations within the alliance.

"The shooting down of drones that threaten our security is a success for Polish and NATO forces, which also changes the political situation. Therefore, the consultations of the allies have taken the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said.

Tusk said that while he appreciated all the expressions of solidarity, "words are not enough" and Poland would demand "much more" support from its NATO allies.

The prime minister also warned that yesterday's violations were only part of a wider security picture, with Russia and Belarus set to hold "aggressive" military exercises later this week.

"There is no reason to say that we are at war... but the situation is much more dangerous than ever before," Tusk said, adding that the prospect of a major military conflict was "closer than at any time since World War II."

Tags: #nato #poland

MORE ABOUT

14:34 10.09.2025
Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

12:45 10.09.2025
Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

12:02 10.09.2025
Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

11:40 10.09.2025
We discuss possibility of invoking Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty - Nawrocki

We discuss possibility of invoking Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty - Nawrocki

11:18 10.09.2025
NATO does not consider UAV incursion into Poland as Russian attack – media

NATO does not consider UAV incursion into Poland as Russian attack – media

10:54 10.09.2025
Russia must feel response to attempt to humiliate key European country – Zelenskyy

Russia must feel response to attempt to humiliate key European country – Zelenskyy

10:39 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

10:26 10.09.2025
Kallas says Polish airspace violation shows signs of deliberate Russian act

Kallas says Polish airspace violation shows signs of deliberate Russian act

10:05 10.09.2025
Rutte in touch with Polish leadership, consulting with Poland on drone incursion

Rutte in touch with Polish leadership, consulting with Poland on drone incursion

09:49 10.09.2025
Russia must feel that this war cannot be expanded – Zelenskyy

Russia must feel that this war cannot be expanded – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

LATEST

Thirty-one people injured as result of Russian shelling in Vinnytsia, incl three children –Emergency Service

Polish FM summons Russian ambassador

Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

Shmyhal holds talks with Pistorius

Updated evacuee transit center operates in Pavlohrad since end of August - URCS

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

EC President offers Ukraine ‘reparation loan’ at expense of frozen Russian assets

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

We are working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia – EC President

EU, Ukraine to hold summit for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia - EC President

AD
AD