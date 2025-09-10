Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 for consultations on response to threat - Tusk

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking before the Sejm, announced that after agreement with the country's President Karol Nawrocki, Poland will invoke Article 4 of NATO, demanding formal consultations within the alliance.

"The shooting down of drones that threaten our security is a success for Polish and NATO forces, which also changes the political situation. Therefore, the consultations of the allies have taken the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said.

Tusk said that while he appreciated all the expressions of solidarity, "words are not enough" and Poland would demand "much more" support from its NATO allies.

The prime minister also warned that yesterday's violations were only part of a wider security picture, with Russia and Belarus set to hold "aggressive" military exercises later this week.

"There is no reason to say that we are at war... but the situation is much more dangerous than ever before," Tusk said, adding that the prospect of a major military conflict was "closer than at any time since World War II."