Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:18 10.09.2025

NATO does not consider UAV incursion into Poland as Russian attack – media

NATO does not consider the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace as an attack, Reuters has reported, citing a NATO source.

According to the agency, initial indications point to a deliberate incursion by six to ten Russian drones.

"This was the first time NATO aircraft have engaged potential threats in allied airspace," the source said, adding that NATO Patriot air defense systems in the area detected the drones with their radars but did not engage them.

According to the source, Polish F-16 fighters, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS reconnaissance aircraft and tanker aircraft jointly operated by NATO took part in the night operation.

