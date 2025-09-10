Kallas says Polish airspace violation shows signs of deliberate Russian act

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

The European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, expressed solidarity with Poland over the violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones and called for support for Ukraine.

"Last night in Poland we witnessed the most serious violation of European airspace by Russia since the start of the war, and there are indications that it was deliberate and not accidental. I am in contact with the NATO Secretary General and Radosław Sikorski. The EU stands in full solidarity with Poland," she wrote on the X social network on Wednesday morning.

Kallas called for "raising the price" of the war for Moscow, strengthening support for Ukraine and investing in Europe's defense.

"The EU plays an important role and we will support initiatives such as the Eastern Border Shield defense line," she stressed.