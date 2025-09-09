Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:04 09.09.2025

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

1 min read
Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal in London, where the parties discussed further support for Ukraine.

“While in London, I met Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal. We discussed our continued support to Ukraine. NATO’s message is clear: we will continue to stand with you. Allies are united in the push to end this war & achieve a just and durable peace,” Rutte said on X Tuesday.

The 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein) in a hybrid format kicked off on Tuesday evening. In London, UK Defence Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal are present. Other participants joined the meeting online.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that he and his department's team arrived in London for a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense Ramstein and that a series of negotiations with officials from partner countries and private manufacturers were also planned.

 

Tags: #nato #military

